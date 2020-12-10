Why Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) went up by 8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.61. The company’s stock price has collected 4.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that Phio Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ :PHIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PHIO is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $1.43 above the current price. PHIO currently public float of 5.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHIO was 459.53K shares.

PHIO’s Market Performance

PHIO stocks went up by 4.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.64% and a quarterly performance of 28.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.61% for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.98% for PHIO stocks with a simple moving average of 11.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

PHIO Trading at 15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHIO rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. saw -72.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHIO starting from Dispersyn Gerrit, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Aug 19. After this action, Dispersyn Gerrit now owns 16,377 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42795.24 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stands at -42419.05. The total capital return value is set at -90.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.27. Equity return is now at value -70.60, with -59.20 for asset returns.

Based on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.27. Total debt to assets is 6.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -101.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.