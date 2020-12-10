We Analyzed the Future Direction of Vedanta Limited (VEDL), Here is What We Found

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) went up by 3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.41. The company’s stock price has collected 11.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that Vedanta Limited – Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Vedanta Limited (NYSE :VEDL) Right Now?

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Vedanta Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.67. VEDL currently public float of 401.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEDL was 1.03M shares.

VEDL’s Market Performance

VEDL stocks went up by 11.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.33% and a quarterly performance of 9.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Vedanta Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.89% for VEDL stocks with a simple moving average of 35.17% for the last 200 days.

VEDL Trading at 25.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +38.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEDL rose by +11.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, Vedanta Limited saw -11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VEDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.13 for the present operating margin

+24.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vedanta Limited stands at -7.93. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.07.

Based on Vedanta Limited (VEDL), the company’s capital structure generated 125.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.73. Total debt to assets is 37.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.