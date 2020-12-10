Wall Street Pummels ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) After Recent Earnings Report

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) went up by 19.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.54. The company’s stock price has collected -4.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Press Release: ClearOne Appoints Chromasound as Distributor in Hungary

Is It Worth Investing in ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ :CLRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLRO is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ClearOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $1.32 above the current price. CLRO currently public float of 5.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLRO was 167.57K shares.

CLRO’s Market Performance

CLRO stocks went down by -4.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.23% and a quarterly performance of 6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for ClearOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.95% for CLRO stocks with a simple moving average of 29.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLRO stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CLRO by listing it as a “BUY – Long-Term.” The predicted price for CLRO in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2018.

CLRO Trading at 34.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +50.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRO rose by +8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, ClearOne Inc. saw 37.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRO starting from BAGLEY EDWARD D, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Dec 07. After this action, BAGLEY EDWARD D now owns 8,324,822 shares of ClearOne Inc., valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

BAGLEY EDWARD D, the 10% Owner of ClearOne Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that BAGLEY EDWARD D is holding 8,314,822 shares at $11,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.19 for the present operating margin

+44.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearOne Inc. stands at -33.58. The total capital return value is set at -16.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.66. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Based on ClearOne Inc. (CLRO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.78. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.