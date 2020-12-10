USD Partners LP (USDP) Just Got Our Attention

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) went up by 6.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.64. The company’s stock price has collected 9.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that USD Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in USD Partners LP (NYSE :USDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USDP is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for USD Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. USDP currently public float of 6.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USDP was 105.73K shares.

USDP’s Market Performance

USDP stocks went up by 9.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.15% and a quarterly performance of 17.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.05% for USD Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.56% for USDP stocks with a simple moving average of 8.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USDP

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to USDP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

USDP Trading at 17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.89%, as shares surge +23.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USDP rose by +9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, USD Partners LP saw -61.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USDP starting from CURRY MICHAEL RAY, who purchase 12,098 shares at the price of $4.78 back on Mar 20. After this action, CURRY MICHAEL RAY now owns 160,089 shares of USD Partners LP, valued at $57,828 using the latest closing price.

Borgen Dan, the SEE REMARKS of USD Partners LP, purchase 17,950 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Borgen Dan is holding 193,419 shares at $82,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+34.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for USD Partners LP stands at +5.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value -514.20, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on USD Partners LP (USDP), the company’s capital structure generated 599.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.71. Total debt to assets is 79.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 587.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.