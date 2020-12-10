The Chart for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.17. The company’s stock price has collected 8.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Philip Morris International Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE :PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PM is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Philip Morris International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.47, which is $5.89 above the current price. PM currently public float of 1.55B and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PM was 4.79M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

PM stocks went up by 8.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.12% and a quarterly performance of 5.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Philip Morris International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.12% for PM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PM, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on October 07th of the current year.

PM Trading at 11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.03. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw -0.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Masseroli Mario, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $80.10 back on Aug 31. After this action, Masseroli Mario now owns 11,842 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $120,152 using the latest closing price.

CAMILLERI LOUIS C, the Director of Philip Morris International Inc., sale 37,500 shares at $77.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that CAMILLERI LOUIS C is holding 336,608 shares at $2,906,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.91 for the present operating margin

+64.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at +24.07. The total capital return value is set at 55.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.53. Equity return is now at value -63.20, with 19.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.