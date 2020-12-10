The Chart for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) went up by 10.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s stock price has collected 6.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Leju Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Issues Notice of Annual General Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE :LEJU) Right Now?

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEJU is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Leju Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.60, which is $1.38 above the current price. LEJU currently public float of 133.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEJU was 160.38K shares.

LEJU’s Market Performance

LEJU stocks went up by 6.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.58% and a quarterly performance of 19.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.51% for Leju Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.20% for LEJU stocks with a simple moving average of 21.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEJU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEJU reach a price target of $4.60. The rating they have provided for LEJU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31st, 2016.

LEJU Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEJU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEJU rose by +28.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Leju Holdings Limited saw 17.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEJU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.48 for the present operating margin

+90.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leju Holdings Limited stands at +1.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU), the company’s capital structure generated 10.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.90. Total debt to assets is 5.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.