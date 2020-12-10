Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went up by 13.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s stock price has collected 13.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that Owens & Minor to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE :OMI) Right Now?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMI is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.14, which is -$1.75 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of OMI was 1.82M shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI stocks went up by 13.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.02% and a quarterly performance of 80.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 272.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Owens & Minor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.88% for OMI stocks with a simple moving average of 109.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OMI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

OMI Trading at 15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +28.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +336.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.57. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw 452.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Lowry Michael Wayne, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $22.22 back on Nov 10. After this action, Lowry Michael Wayne now owns 72,436 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $222,200 using the latest closing price.

Riordan Michael C, the Director of Owens & Minor Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $13.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Riordan Michael C is holding 20,000 shares at $273,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.14 for the present operating margin

+11.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06. Equity return is now at value -13.90, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 358.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96 and the total asset turnover is 2.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.