Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Atkore International Group Inc. To Participate at the Credit Suisse 8(th) Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE :ATKR) Right Now?

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATKR is at 2.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Atkore International Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.75, which is -$1.25 below the current price. ATKR currently public float of 46.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATKR was 472.71K shares.

ATKR’s Market Performance

ATKR stocks went up by 6.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.23% and a quarterly performance of 68.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Atkore International Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.81% for ATKR stocks with a simple moving average of 61.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $46 based on the research report published on November 25th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATKR reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for ATKR stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

ATKR Trading at 54.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +67.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.88. In addition, Atkore International Group Inc. saw 6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Lariviere Peter J, who sale 12,828 shares at the price of $39.45 back on Nov 30. After this action, Lariviere Peter J now owns 37,230 shares of Atkore International Group Inc., valued at $506,044 using the latest closing price.

Lamps Mark F., the Pres. Mech. Prods. & Solutions of Atkore International Group Inc., sale 2,106 shares at $39.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Lamps Mark F. is holding 18,917 shares at $83,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+26.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atkore International Group Inc. stands at +8.44. The total capital return value is set at 20.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.04. Equity return is now at value 46.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR), the company’s capital structure generated 222.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.04. Total debt to assets is 54.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.