Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) went down by -11.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.71. The company's stock price has collected 6.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ARCT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCT is at 3.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.50, which is -$22.55 below the current price. ARCT currently public float of 18.92M and currently shorts hold a 24.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCT was 882.21K shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT stocks went up by 6.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 157.30% and a quarterly performance of 119.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 722.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.74% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.02% for ARCT stocks with a simple moving average of 108.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $138 based on the research report published on December 08th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCT reach a price target of $111, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for ARCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 07th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARCT, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

ARCT Trading at 51.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.10%, as shares surge +126.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +536.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.15. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 719.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $96.19 back on Dec 01. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 692,548 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $961,900 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $55.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 702,548 shares at $552,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Equity return is now at value -52.30, with -33.20 for asset returns.