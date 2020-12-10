Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) went down by -4.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s stock price has collected -14.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Mereo BioPharma Appoints Suba Krishnan, M.D. as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ :MREO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. MREO currently public float of 20.61M and currently shorts hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MREO was 191.03K shares.

MREO’s Market Performance

MREO stocks went down by -14.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.09% and a quarterly performance of -28.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for Mereo BioPharma Group plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.79% for MREO stocks with a simple moving average of -12.45% for the last 200 days.

MREO Trading at -18.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -19.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO fell by -14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2922. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw -40.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The total capital return value is set at -62.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.06.

Based on Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), the company’s capital structure generated 80.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.63. Total debt to assets is 37.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.