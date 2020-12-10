Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) went up by 7.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.42. The company’s stock price has collected 5.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/20 that Benitec Biopharma Announces 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :BNTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNTC is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Benitec Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. BNTC currently public float of 3.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNTC was 266.07K shares.

BNTC’s Market Performance

BNTC stocks went up by 5.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.83% and a quarterly performance of -48.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.86% for Benitec Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.86% for BNTC stocks with a simple moving average of -52.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTC

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for BNTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

BNTC Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTC rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Benitec Biopharma Inc. saw -61.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTC

Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -37.80 for asset returns.