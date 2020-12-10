Is Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) a Keeper?

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) went up by 77.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.13. The company’s stock price has collected -0.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Anixa Biosciences Announces Licensing Agreement with Cleveland Clinic for Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ANIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANIX is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Anixa Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75. ANIX currently public float of 22.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANIX was 190.50K shares.

ANIX’s Market Performance

ANIX stocks went down by -0.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.97% and a quarterly performance of 45.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.42% for Anixa Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 107.62% for ANIX stocks with a simple moving average of 120.23% for the last 200 days.

ANIX Trading at 112.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 23.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +103.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX rose by +49.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc. saw -11.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIX starting from KUMAR AMIT, who purchase 28,000 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Sep 11. After this action, KUMAR AMIT now owns 262,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc., valued at $59,080 using the latest closing price.

Titterton Lewis H jr, the Director of Anixa Biosciences Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Titterton Lewis H jr is holding 1,020,326 shares at $83,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4588.50 for the present operating margin

-153.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anixa Biosciences Inc. stands at -4658.82. The total capital return value is set at -229.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -218.31. Equity return is now at value -160.80, with -142.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.