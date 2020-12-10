Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) went up by 15.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.37. The company’s stock price has collected 7.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Tenet to Acquire Portfolio of Surgery Centers from SurgCenter Development

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE :THC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THC is at 2.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.71, which is -$8.42 below the current price. THC currently public float of 103.59M and currently shorts hold a 7.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THC was 1.28M shares.

THC’s Market Performance

THC stocks went up by 7.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.67% and a quarterly performance of 20.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.82% for THC stocks with a simple moving average of 68.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THC reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for THC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

THC Trading at 36.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +26.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +21.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.90. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corporation saw -8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from Hacker Howard, who sale 23,143 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hacker Howard now owns 0 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, valued at $740,576 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Meghan, the Director of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, purchase 6,153 shares at $13.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Fitzgerald Meghan is holding 24,882 shares at $80,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+9.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stands at -1.32. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.64. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with -0.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.