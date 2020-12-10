Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) went down by -10.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.18. The company’s stock price has collected -26.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/20 that Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ :NNOX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.50, which is $23.0 above the current price. NNOX currently public float of 33.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNOX was 3.35M shares.

NNOX’s Market Performance

NNOX stocks went down by -26.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.38% and a quarterly performance of -7.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.90% for Nano-X Imaging Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.37% for NNOX stocks with a simple moving average of 22.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNOX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for NNOX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to NNOX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

NNOX Trading at 18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.14%, as shares surge +23.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX fell by -26.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.47. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 105.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.