Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) went up by 5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.30. The company’s stock price has collected 7.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Encompass Health Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Home Health and Hospice Business

Is It Worth Investing in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE :EHC) Right Now?

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EHC is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Encompass Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.43, which is -$0.45 below the current price. EHC currently public float of 97.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EHC was 578.40K shares.

EHC’s Market Performance

EHC stocks went up by 7.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.28% and a quarterly performance of 35.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for Encompass Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.33% for EHC stocks with a simple moving average of 28.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EHC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EHC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $96 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHC reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for EHC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

EHC Trading at 21.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +19.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHC rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.60. In addition, Encompass Health Corporation saw 24.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHC starting from Charbonneau Elissa Joy, who sale 6,650 shares at the price of $75.22 back on Nov 17. After this action, Charbonneau Elissa Joy now owns 20,111 shares of Encompass Health Corporation, valued at $500,213 using the latest closing price.

COLTHARP DOUGLAS E, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Encompass Health Corporation, sale 23,501 shares at $75.74 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that COLTHARP DOUGLAS E is holding 157,268 shares at $1,779,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.04 for the present operating margin

+20.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encompass Health Corporation stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Encompass Health Corporation (EHC), the company’s capital structure generated 247.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.22. Total debt to assets is 55.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.