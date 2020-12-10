Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) went down by -5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.07. The company’s stock price has collected 9.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/05/20 that ImmunoGen Presents Updated Findings from Phase 1/2 Study of IMGN632 in Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm at ASH Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ :IMGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMGN is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.36, which is $2.73 above the current price. IMGN currently public float of 175.76M and currently shorts hold a 12.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMGN was 2.75M shares.

IMGN’s Market Performance

IMGN stocks went up by 9.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.09% and a quarterly performance of 63.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for ImmunoGen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.10% for IMGN stocks with a simple moving average of 38.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMGN reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for IMGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

IMGN Trading at 12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN rose by +9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, ImmunoGen Inc. saw 19.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from FOSTER DAVID G, who sale 5,448 shares at the price of $3.43 back on Apr 02. After this action, FOSTER DAVID G now owns 21,382 shares of ImmunoGen Inc., valued at $18,687 using the latest closing price.

Ryll Thomas, the SVP, Technical Operations of ImmunoGen Inc., sale 16,790 shares at $4.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Ryll Thomas is holding 75,624 shares at $83,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.98 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ImmunoGen Inc. stands at -126.57. The total capital return value is set at -60.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.91. Equity return is now at value 192.20, with -27.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.