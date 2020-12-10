Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) went up by 13.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s stock price has collected 17.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/20 that Esports Entertainment Group’s Helix eSports and ggCircuit Team Up with Oxygen Esports and Aim Lab to Integrate Advanced FPS Training Across Their Portfolio from Youth-to-Pro Esports

Is It Worth Investing in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ :GMBL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GMBL is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.25, which is $1.86 above the current price. GMBL currently public float of 7.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMBL was 285.03K shares.

GMBL’s Market Performance

GMBL stocks went up by 17.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.64% and a quarterly performance of 34.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for Esports Entertainment Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.00% for GMBL stocks with a simple moving average of 8.29% for the last 200 days.

GMBL Trading at 19.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +25.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL rose by +17.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. saw 58.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

The total capital return value is set at -121.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -323.42. Equity return is now at value -781.60, with -95.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.51.