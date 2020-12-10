Here’s Our Rant About Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) went down by -5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.05. The company’s stock price has collected -10.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/26/20 that Yunji Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ :YJ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yunji Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.23. YJ currently public float of 28.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YJ was 3.32M shares.

YJ’s Market Performance

YJ stocks went down by -10.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.97% and a quarterly performance of 24.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.33% for Yunji Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.38% for YJ stocks with a simple moving average of -13.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YJ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YJ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YJ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.40 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

YJ Trading at 14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares surge +31.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YJ fell by -10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Yunji Inc. saw -46.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.56 for the present operating margin

+20.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunji Inc. stands at -1.08. The total capital return value is set at -25.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.07. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Yunji Inc. (YJ), the company’s capital structure generated 3.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.02. Total debt to assets is 1.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.28 and the total asset turnover is 3.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.