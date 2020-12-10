Here’s Our Rant About OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s stock price has collected -5.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that OPKO Health to Participate in Three Upcoming Investment Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ :OPK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPK is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OPKO Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $3.4 above the current price. OPK currently public float of 401.43M and currently shorts hold a 32.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPK was 9.61M shares.

OPK’s Market Performance

OPK stocks went down by -5.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.89% and a quarterly performance of 50.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 194.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for OPKO Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.62% for OPK stocks with a simple moving average of 41.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPK stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for OPK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OPK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 25th of the previous year 2019.

OPK Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +21.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPK fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +233.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, OPKO Health Inc. saw 212.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPK starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 09. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 191,071,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc., valued at $794,669 using the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the CEO & Chairman of OPKO Health Inc., purchase 600,000 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 190,821,694 shares at $2,072,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.79 for the present operating margin

+29.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for OPKO Health Inc. stands at -34.92. The total capital return value is set at -9.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.27. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), the company’s capital structure generated 19.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.37. Total debt to assets is 13.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.