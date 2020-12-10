Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) went up by 3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.61. The company’s stock price has collected 11.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/20/20 that DFIN Congratulates Entrepreneur Of The Year(R) 2020 National Award Winners

Is It Worth Investing in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE :DFIN) Right Now?

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DFIN is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.70, which is -$0.38 below the current price. DFIN currently public float of 32.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DFIN was 212.22K shares.

DFIN’s Market Performance

DFIN stocks went up by 11.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.87% and a quarterly performance of 63.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.55% for DFIN stocks with a simple moving average of 82.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFIN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFIN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFIN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for DFIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to DFIN, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

DFIN Trading at 24.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +24.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFIN rose by +11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.96. In addition, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. saw 72.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFIN starting from CRANDALL RICHARD L, who purchase 10,500 shares at the price of $4.85 back on Mar 25. After this action, CRANDALL RICHARD L now owns 91,281 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $50,925 using the latest closing price.

Gardella David A, the Chief Financial Officer of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., purchase 5,600 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Gardella David A is holding 129,226 shares at $39,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+32.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 12.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 140.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.36. Total debt to assets is 42.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.