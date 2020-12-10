Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) went up by 7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s stock price has collected 12.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Syndax Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SNDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.50, which is $0.08 above the current price. SNDX currently public float of 37.88M and currently shorts hold a 12.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDX was 592.88K shares.

SNDX’s Market Performance

SNDX stocks went up by 12.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.33% and a quarterly performance of 60.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 194.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.10% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.12% for SNDX stocks with a simple moving average of 65.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $32 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNDX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

SNDX Trading at 33.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares surge +30.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX rose by +12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.86. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 193.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Metzger Michael A, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $22.97 back on Dec 01. After this action, Metzger Michael A now owns 17,659 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $344,513 using the latest closing price.

Ordentlich Peter, the Chief Scientific Officer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 29,972 shares at $23.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Ordentlich Peter is holding 0 shares at $694,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3792.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -3694.59. The total capital return value is set at -134.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.77. Equity return is now at value -77.50, with -52.30 for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.76. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 137.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.