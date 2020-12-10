BRP Group Inc. (BRP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) went down by -9.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.56. The company’s stock price has collected -2.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that BRP Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ :BRP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for BRP Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.80, which is $4.15 above the current price. BRP currently public float of 30.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRP was 260.13K shares.

BRP’s Market Performance

BRP stocks went down by -2.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.86% and a quarterly performance of 4.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for BRP Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.40% for BRP stocks with a simple moving average of 50.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BRP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BRP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2020.

BRP Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRP fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.98. In addition, BRP Group Inc. saw 81.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRP starting from Baldwin Lowry, who sale 35,987 shares at the price of $14.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, Baldwin Lowry now owns 0 shares of BRP Group Inc., valued at $530,819 using the latest closing price.

Loper Enterprises, LLC, the 10% Owner of BRP Group Inc., sale 35,987 shares at $14.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Loper Enterprises, LLC is holding 0 shares at $530,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.54 for the present operating margin

+22.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRP Group Inc. stands at -6.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.07. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on BRP Group Inc. (BRP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.30. Total debt to assets is 10.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.51.