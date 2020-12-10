A Lesson to Learn: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s stock price has collected 3.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2021 Budget

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE :CNQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNQ is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.30, which is $16.43 above the current price. CNQ currently public float of 1.16B and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNQ was 3.57M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ stocks went up by 3.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.49% and a quarterly performance of 34.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.70% for CNQ stocks with a simple moving average of 37.68% for the last 200 days.

CNQ Trading at 26.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +16.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.75. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw -24.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+26.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +23.68. The total capital return value is set at 10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 65.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.44. Total debt to assets is 28.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.