Wall Street Pummels Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) After Recent Earnings Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) went up by 77.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.00. The company's stock price has collected 0.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RCKT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCKT is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.11, which is -$17.13 below the current price. RCKT currently public float of 50.26M and currently shorts hold a 18.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCKT was 332.84K shares.

RCKT’s Market Performance

RCKT stocks went up by 0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.95% and a quarterly performance of 33.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 77.02% for RCKT stocks with a simple moving average of 150.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to RCKT, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on June 25th of the current year.

RCKT Trading at 92.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 62.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +91.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +157.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT rose by +81.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.47. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 40.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Patel Kinnari, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Mar 18. After this action, Patel Kinnari now owns 6,675 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $9,500 using the latest closing price.

RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, the Director of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 225,000 shares at $22.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP is holding 17,282,324 shares at $5,006,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

The total capital return value is set at -26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.23. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.38. Total debt to assets is 12.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.81.