Wall Street Pummels Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) After Recent Earnings Report

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.37. The company's stock price has collected 0.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 129.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.44, which is -$5.11 below the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.19B and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 50.29M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went up by 0.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.20% and a quarterly performance of 13.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 138.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.47% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of 40.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AMD, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on November 04th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.95. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 102.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from SMITH DARLA M, who sale 2,106 shares at the price of $92.76 back on Dec 04. After this action, SMITH DARLA M now owns 12,177 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $195,353 using the latest closing price.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN, the SVP & CSO, President EMEA of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $83.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that GRASBY PAUL DARREN is holding 24,488 shares at $622,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+42.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.07. The total capital return value is set at 19.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.48. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.