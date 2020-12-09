The Chart for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) went down by -15.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/20 that TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Products

Is It Worth Investing in TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE :TMST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMST is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for TimkenSteel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.60, which is -$0.94 below the current price. TMST currently public float of 36.33M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMST was 247.01K shares.

TMST’s Market Performance

TMST stocks went up by 10.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.54% and a quarterly performance of 51.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.91% for TimkenSteel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.93% for TMST stocks with a simple moving average of 44.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMST

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMST reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for TMST stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to TMST, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

TMST Trading at 28.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares surge +28.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMST rose by +10.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, TimkenSteel Corporation saw -29.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.96 for the present operating margin

+2.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for TimkenSteel Corporation stands at -9.10. The total capital return value is set at -8.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.03. Equity return is now at value -28.80, with -14.90 for asset returns.

Based on TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST), the company’s capital structure generated 32.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.53. Total debt to assets is 15.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.