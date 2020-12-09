ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) went up by 23.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price has collected 21.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/04/20 that ShiftPixy to Participate in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Is It Worth Investing in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ :PIXY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PIXY is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ShiftPixy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PIXY currently public float of 7.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIXY was 616.25K shares.

PIXY’s Market Performance

PIXY stocks went up by 21.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.27% and a quarterly performance of -31.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.99% for ShiftPixy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.62% for PIXY stocks with a simple moving average of -38.28% for the last 200 days.

PIXY Trading at 9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares surge +25.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY rose by +21.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc. saw -66.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-208.69 for the present operating margin

+7.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc. stands at -1046.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.