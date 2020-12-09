Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) went up by 49.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.34. The company’s stock price has collected 9.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 min ago that MTS Systems Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of MTS Systems Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm — MTSC

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTSC is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for MTS Systems Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.83, which is -$21.93 below the current price. MTSC currently public float of 18.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTSC was 152.63K shares.

MTSC’s Market Performance

MTSC stocks went up by 9.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.00% and a quarterly performance of 73.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for MTS Systems Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.63% for MTSC stocks with a simple moving average of 154.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSC stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for MTSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTSC in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $36.50 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTSC reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for MTSC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to MTSC, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

MTSC Trading at 103.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +88.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +202.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSC rose by +57.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.09. In addition, MTS Systems Corporation saw -19.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSC starting from ANDERSON DAVID J, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $41.35 back on Feb 27. After this action, ANDERSON DAVID J now owns 31,766 shares of MTS Systems Corporation, valued at $16,540 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON DAVID J, the Director of MTS Systems Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $44.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that ANDERSON DAVID J is holding 31,366 shares at $44,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.43 for the present operating margin

+36.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for MTS Systems Corporation stands at +4.83. The total capital return value is set at 9.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.78. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC), the company’s capital structure generated 105.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.43. Total debt to assets is 39.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.