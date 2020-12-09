Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) went up by 5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.46. The company’s stock price has collected 17.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Phreesia Announces Planned CFO Transition in 2021: Chief Financial Officer Tom Altier to Retire, Randy Rasmussen Named New CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE :PHR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Phreesia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.43, which is -$13.13 below the current price. PHR currently public float of 36.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHR was 476.96K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

PHR stocks went up by 17.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.94% and a quarterly performance of 72.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Phreesia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.22% for PHR stocks with a simple moving average of 74.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $50 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHR reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for PHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PHR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 22nd of the current year.

PHR Trading at 36.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +23.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR rose by +17.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.30. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw 94.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Altier Thomas, who sale 8,669 shares at the price of $38.21 back on Oct 23. After this action, Altier Thomas now owns 160,491 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $331,207 using the latest closing price.

Altier Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Phreesia Inc., sale 86,237 shares at $37.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that Altier Thomas is holding 160,491 shares at $3,246,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.26 for the present operating margin

+51.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -16.26. The total capital return value is set at -19.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.20. Equity return is now at value -18.50, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc. (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.98. Total debt to assets is 15.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.