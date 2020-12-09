Is Veritone Inc. (VERI) a Keeper?

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) went down by -4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.79. The company’s stock price has collected 13.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/20 that Veritone, Inc. Announces Closing of $63.8 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ :VERI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERI is at 3.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Veritone Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.60, which is -$13.12 below the current price. VERI currently public float of 19.49M and currently shorts hold a 23.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERI was 1.15M shares.

VERI’s Market Performance

VERI stocks went up by 13.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 189.81% and a quarterly performance of 268.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 857.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.08% for Veritone Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.99% for VERI stocks with a simple moving average of 203.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERI reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for VERI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 07th, 2019.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to VERI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

VERI Trading at 119.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.43%, as shares surge +200.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +218.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI rose by +13.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +878.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.02. In addition, Veritone Inc. saw 1053.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from Steelberg Ryan, who purchase 14,695 shares at the price of $13.53 back on Jun 15. After this action, Steelberg Ryan now owns 132,097 shares of Veritone Inc., valued at $198,753 using the latest closing price.

Steelberg Chad, the CEO, Chairman of the Board of Veritone Inc., purchase 14,695 shares at $13.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Steelberg Chad is holding 502,054 shares at $199,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.77 for the present operating margin

+59.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritone Inc. stands at -125.04. The total capital return value is set at -118.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -115.29. Equity return is now at value -122.70, with -45.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.