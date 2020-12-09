Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT)

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) went up by 5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.71. The company’s stock price has collected 4.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Assertio to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ASRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASRT is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Assertio Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.13. ASRT currently public float of 91.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASRT was 1.05M shares.

ASRT’s Market Performance

ASRT stocks went up by 4.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.83% and a quarterly performance of -41.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.37% for Assertio Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.24% for ASRT stocks with a simple moving average of -40.72% for the last 200 days.

ASRT Trading at -19.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT rose by +9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4066. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw -65.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from DAWES KAREN A, who sale 15,834 shares at the price of $0.79 back on May 08. After this action, DAWES KAREN A now owns 84,589 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $12,531 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Equity return is now at value -259.40, with -55.10 for asset returns.