Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) went down by -4.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.47. The company’s stock price has collected 2.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Hudbay Announces Resumption of Full Production at its 777 Mine

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE :HBM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.71, which is $3.87 above the current price. HBM currently public float of 173.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBM was 943.30K shares.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM stocks went up by 2.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.61% and a quarterly performance of 53.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Hudbay Minerals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.78% for HBM stocks with a simple moving average of 95.11% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at 31.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +28.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw 64.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.95 for the present operating margin

+10.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at -27.51. The total capital return value is set at 2.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.23.

Based on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 23.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.