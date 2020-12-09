Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.60. The company’s stock price has collected 3.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Bank of New York Mellon Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE :BK) Right Now?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BK is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.76, which is $3.98 above the current price. BK currently public float of 883.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BK was 5.24M shares.

BK’s Market Performance

BK stocks went up by 3.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.28% and a quarterly performance of 13.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for BK stocks with a simple moving average of 11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BK reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for BK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to BK, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on November 19th of the current year.

BK Trading at 9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.43. In addition, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation saw -18.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from Harris Mitchell E., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $35.75 back on Jul 22. After this action, Harris Mitchell E. now owns 145,425 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, valued at $1,251,285 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy J Kevin, the SEVP & General Counsel of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $35.12 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that McCarthy J Kevin is holding 119,870 shares at $351,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at +21.26. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.84. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), the company’s capital structure generated 164.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.23. Total debt to assets is 16.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 4.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.