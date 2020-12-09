Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) went down by -3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.55. The company’s stock price has collected -6.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that EC Mergers & Acquisitions advised ARTeSYN on its Sale to Repligen

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ :RGEN) Right Now?

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 219.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGEN is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Repligen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $211.50, which is $31.16 above the current price. RGEN currently public float of 48.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGEN was 397.76K shares.

RGEN’s Market Performance

RGEN stocks went down by -6.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.71% and a quarterly performance of 22.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for Repligen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.24% for RGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 31.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $241 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGEN reach a price target of $168, previously predicting the price at $151. The rating they have provided for RGEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to RGEN, setting the target price at $151 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

RGEN Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN fell by -6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.73. In addition, Repligen Corporation saw 94.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Hunt Anthony, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $185.80 back on Nov 19. After this action, Hunt Anthony now owns 233,327 shares of Repligen Corporation, valued at $3,716,051 using the latest closing price.

RYAN THOMAS F JR, the Director of Repligen Corporation, sale 934 shares at $187.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that RYAN THOMAS F JR is holding 1,464 shares at $175,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.83 for the present operating margin

+51.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corporation stands at +7.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.21. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Repligen Corporation (RGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.90. Total debt to assets is 18.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.28.