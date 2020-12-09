Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) went down by -7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 20.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Elys Game Technology Revenue Increases 44% to $9.7 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ :ELYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELYS is at 3.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Elys Game Technology Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. ELYS currently public float of 8.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELYS was 847.85K shares.

ELYS’s Market Performance

ELYS stocks went up by 20.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 107.89% and a quarterly performance of 73.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.97% for Elys Game Technology Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.07% for ELYS stocks with a simple moving average of 34.15% for the last 200 days.

ELYS Trading at 66.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.95%, as shares surge +110.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS rose by +20.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELYS starting from Pasquini Luca, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Dec 04. After this action, Pasquini Luca now owns 821,975 shares of Elys Game Technology Corp., valued at $1,500 using the latest closing price.

Ciavarella Michele, the Chief Executive Officer of Elys Game Technology Corp., purchase 78,000 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Ciavarella Michele is holding 307,441 shares at $226,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at -26.07. The total capital return value is set at -20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.47. Equity return is now at value -65.80, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS), the company’s capital structure generated 61.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.