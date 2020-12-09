Here’s Our Rant About Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.56. The company’s stock price has collected -15.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, Zomedica, Advanced Micro Devices, Jaguar Health, or Onconova Therapeutics?

Is It Worth Investing in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ONTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONTX is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.30. ONTX currently public float of 183.81M and currently shorts hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONTX was 14.66M shares.

ONTX’s Market Performance

ONTX stocks went down by -15.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.12% and a quarterly performance of 44.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.97% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.82% for ONTX stocks with a simple moving average of -30.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ONTX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

ONTX Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTX fell by -15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2857. In addition, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTX starting from Guerin Mark Patrick, who purchase 4,614 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Nov 27. After this action, Guerin Mark Patrick now owns 130,213 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,200 using the latest closing price.

Shoemaker Mary Teresa, the Director of Onconova Therapeutics Inc., purchase 37,735 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Shoemaker Mary Teresa is holding 37,735 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-994.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stands at -985.02. The total capital return value is set at -255.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -253.56. Equity return is now at value -161.10, with -89.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 32.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.