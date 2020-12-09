Here’s Our Rant About Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s stock price has collected 65.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/04/20 that ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lizhi Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ :LIZI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lizhi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.30. LIZI currently public float of 22.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIZI was 6.14M shares.

LIZI’s Market Performance

LIZI stocks went up by 65.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.40% and a quarterly performance of -5.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.17% for Lizhi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.42% for LIZI stocks with a simple moving average of -21.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIZI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIZI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2020.

LIZI Trading at 55.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.31%, as shares surge +56.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI rose by +65.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw -67.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.01 for the present operating margin

+22.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc. stands at -11.26. The total capital return value is set at -935.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -876.55. Equity return is now at value 135.50, with -391.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 167.82 and the total asset turnover is 6.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.