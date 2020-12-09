Can Agora Inc. (API) Remain Competitive?

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) went up by 8.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.45. The company’s stock price has collected 13.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing

Is It Worth Investing in Agora Inc. (NASDAQ :API) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Agora Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.86, which is $8.95 above the current price. API currently public float of 17.50M and currently shorts hold a 27.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of API was 841.19K shares.

API’s Market Performance

API stocks went up by 13.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.39% and a quarterly performance of -15.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.29% for Agora Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.05% for API stocks with a simple moving average of -3.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for API stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for API by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for API in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $60 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see API reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for API stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to API, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

API Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API rose by +13.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.40. In addition, Agora Inc. saw -15.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.