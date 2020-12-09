Buy or Sell Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went down by -18.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.66. The company’s stock price has collected -15.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/20 that Meten EdtechX Announces Temporary Offer Allowing Warrants to be Exercised at a Reduced Price

Is It Worth Investing in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

METX currently public float of 15.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 64.56K shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went down by -15.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.09% and a quarterly performance of -71.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.55% for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.66% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -73.54% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at -31.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.04%, as shares sank -17.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -15.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. saw -76.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Equity return is now at value 184.80, with -28.70 for asset returns.