bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.36. The company’s stock price has collected -3.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 8 hours ago that The Latest Lap in Bluebird’s and Crispr’s Race to Cure Sickle Cell

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ :BLUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for bluebird bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.90, which is $36.55 above the current price. BLUE currently public float of 66.04M and currently shorts hold a 10.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLUE was 889.16K shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE stocks went down by -3.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.25% and a quarterly performance of -22.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for bluebird bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.61% for BLUE stocks with a simple moving average of -21.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLUE reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for BLUE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BLUE, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on November 05th of the current year.

BLUE Trading at -12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.02. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -49.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Burnett Katy, who sale 123 shares at the price of $46.09 back on Dec 03. After this action, Burnett Katy now owns 1,460 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $5,669 using the latest closing price.

Davidson David, the Chief Medical Officer of bluebird bio Inc., sale 64 shares at $46.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Davidson David is holding 39,576 shares at $2,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1817.79 for the present operating margin

+54.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -1767.49. The total capital return value is set at -46.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.20. Equity return is now at value -45.80, with -35.10 for asset returns.

Based on bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE), the company’s capital structure generated 14.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.94. Total debt to assets is 11.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 87.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4,702.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.15.