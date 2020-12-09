ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Just Got Our Attention

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s stock price has collected -14.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that ARC Continues to Exceed Expectations in the Third Quarter with Year-Over-Year Increases in EBITDA, EPS and Cash Flow from Operations

Is It Worth Investing in ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE :ARC) Right Now?

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARC is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. ARC currently public float of 35.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARC was 224.42K shares.

ARC’s Market Performance

ARC stocks went down by -14.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.10% and a quarterly performance of 21.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.35% for ARC Document Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.59% for ARC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARC stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ARC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2018.

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARC reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $5.25. The rating they have provided for ARC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2017.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to ARC, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

ARC Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARC fell by -14.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3650. In addition, ARC Document Solutions Inc. saw -10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARC starting from Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam, who sale 487,658 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Dec 08. After this action, Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam now owns 1,772,664 shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc., valued at $589,188 using the latest closing price.

Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam, the Chairman, President and CEO of ARC Document Solutions Inc., sale 182,461 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam is holding 2,260,322 shares at $237,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+34.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARC Document Solutions Inc. stands at +0.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.17. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.86. Total debt to assets is 39.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.