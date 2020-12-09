Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) went up by 4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.32. The company’s stock price has collected 5.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :ABR) Right Now?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABR is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.90, which is -$0.4 below the current price. ABR currently public float of 108.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABR was 1.36M shares.

ABR’s Market Performance

ABR stocks went up by 5.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.60% and a quarterly performance of 22.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.51% for ABR stocks with a simple moving average of 44.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABR reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for ABR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 28th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABR, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

ABR Trading at 14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.48. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw -0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from Green William C, who purchase 9,099 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Nov 05. After this action, Green William C now owns 112,771 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $117,838 using the latest closing price.

Green William C, the Director of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., sale 9,099 shares at $12.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Green William C is holding 103,672 shares at $117,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+96.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at +23.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), the company’s capital structure generated 397.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.92. Total debt to assets is 75.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 271.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 91.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.