A Lesson to Learn: Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went down by -1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s stock price has collected 11.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.33, which is -$14.26 below the current price. PLTR currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 66.54M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.36% for Palantir Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.96% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 96.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 13th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to PLTR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 96.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.06%, as shares surge +94.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +11.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.57. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 200.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Karp Alexander C., who sale 1,285,123 shares at the price of $22.38 back on Dec 02. After this action, Karp Alexander C. now owns 6,426,496 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $28,756,473 using the latest closing price.

Sankar Shyam, the See Remarks of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 80,305 shares at $31.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Sankar Shyam is holding 3,037,303 shares at $2,520,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.63 for the present operating margin

+67.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -79.20. The total capital return value is set at -109.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.92.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 270.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.99.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.