A Lesson to Learn: InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)

InspireMD Inc. (AMEX:NSPR) went down by -4.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.64. The company's stock price has collected -7.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in InspireMD Inc. (AMEX :NSPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSPR is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for InspireMD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.85. NSPR currently public float of 32.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSPR was 1.50M shares.

NSPR’s Market Performance

NSPR stocks went down by -7.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.29% and a quarterly performance of 5.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.11% for InspireMD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.90% for NSPR stocks with a simple moving average of -30.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSPR stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for NSPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSPR in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $4 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2016.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to NSPR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

NSPR Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSPR fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3631. In addition, InspireMD Inc. saw -66.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSPR starting from ROUBIN GARY S, who purchase 222,223 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Oct 16. After this action, ROUBIN GARY S now owns 461,173 shares of InspireMD Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Slosman Marvin, the CEO and President of InspireMD Inc., purchase 55,550 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Slosman Marvin is holding 237,931 shares at $24,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-248.99 for the present operating margin

+20.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for InspireMD Inc. stands at -269.82. The total capital return value is set at -122.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.68. Equity return is now at value -110.90, with -73.10 for asset returns.

Based on InspireMD Inc. (NSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 18.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.86. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.