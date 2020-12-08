Why Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) went down by -25.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock price has collected -24.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Lyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results for LANTERN Phase 2 Randomized Controlled Study of LYR-210 for the Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis With and Without Nasal Polyps

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00. LYRA currently public float of 9.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYRA was 55.09K shares.

LYRA’s Market Performance

LYRA stocks went down by -24.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.08% and a quarterly performance of -25.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Lyra Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.02% for LYRA stocks with a simple moving average of -27.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYRA

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYRA reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for LYRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LYRA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

LYRA Trading at -20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYRA fell by -24.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. saw -49.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYRA

The total capital return value is set at -97.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.72.

Based on Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA), the company’s capital structure generated 45.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.