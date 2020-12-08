Why LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) went up by 10.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.87. The company’s stock price has collected 4.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/20 that LightPath Technologies Receives $5.8M Renewal Contract

Is It Worth Investing in LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :LPTH) Right Now?

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPTH is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for LightPath Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.88, which is $0.63 above the current price. LPTH currently public float of 20.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPTH was 295.23K shares.

LPTH’s Market Performance

LPTH stocks went up by 4.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.95% and a quarterly performance of 60.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 434.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.08% for LightPath Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.30% for LPTH stocks with a simple moving average of 35.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTH

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPTH reach a price target of $3.10. The rating they have provided for LPTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2017.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to LPTH, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

LPTH Trading at 25.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +30.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTH rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, LightPath Technologies Inc. saw 348.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPTH starting from Retreage Donald O’connor JR, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Mar 11. After this action, Retreage Donald O’connor JR now owns 2,000 shares of LightPath Technologies Inc., valued at $584 using the latest closing price.

Retreage Donald O’connor JR, the CFO of LightPath Technologies Inc., purchase 500 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Retreage Donald O’connor JR is holding 1,500 shares at $643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.83 for the present operating margin

+36.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for LightPath Technologies Inc. stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 4.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 22.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.08. Total debt to assets is 15.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.