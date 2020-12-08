Why FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.31. The company’s stock price has collected -23.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 3 hours ago that FuelCell Energy Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FCEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCEL is at 5.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for FuelCell Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.25, which is -$4.66 below the current price. FCEL currently public float of 213.54M and currently shorts hold a 16.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCEL was 46.38M shares.

FCEL’s Market Performance

FCEL stocks went down by -23.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 215.73% and a quarterly performance of 211.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 1286.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.56% for FuelCell Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.15% for FCEL stocks with a simple moving average of 202.19% for the last 200 days.

FCEL Trading at 112.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.47%, as shares surge +227.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +241.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL fell by -23.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +240.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.07. In addition, FuelCell Energy Inc. saw 211.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.65 for the present operating margin

-1.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at -132.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.40. Equity return is now at value -152.20, with -28.00 for asset returns.

Based on FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 91.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.67. Total debt to assets is 37.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.