We Analyzed the Future Direction of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), Here is What We Found

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.13. The company’s stock price has collected -2.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/23/20 that The Mall Isn’t Dead. It’s Time to Shop for Simon Property Group Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :BPY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPY is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.08, which is $1.4 above the current price. BPY currently public float of 429.49M and currently shorts hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPY was 2.04M shares.

BPY’s Market Performance

BPY stocks went down by -2.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.61% and a quarterly performance of 35.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Brookfield Property Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.71% for BPY stocks with a simple moving average of 25.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPY

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPY reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for BPY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 07th, 2019.

BPY Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPY fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.62. In addition, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. saw -18.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.61 for the present operating margin

+57.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stands at +11.57. The total capital return value is set at 0.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.59.

Based on Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), the company’s capital structure generated 356.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.11. Total debt to assets is 43.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 309.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.