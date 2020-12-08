Wall Street Pummels IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) After Recent Earnings Report

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) went up by 16.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.81. The company’s stock price has collected 9.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that IGM Announces Proposed Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :IGMS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for IGM Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.78, which is $9.41 above the current price. IGMS currently public float of 13.35M and currently shorts hold a 16.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IGMS was 220.98K shares.

IGMS’s Market Performance

IGMS stocks went up by 9.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.06% and a quarterly performance of 45.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 220.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.81% for IGM Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.82% for IGMS stocks with a simple moving average of 22.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGMS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IGMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IGMS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $90 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGMS reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for IGMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to IGMS, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

IGMS Trading at 14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares surge +53.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGMS rose by +9.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.17. In addition, IGM Biosciences Inc. saw 91.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IGMS starting from Chen Daniel ShinYu, who sale 608 shares at the price of $63.15 back on Dec 02. After this action, Chen Daniel ShinYu now owns 116,473 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc., valued at $38,398 using the latest closing price.

Chen Daniel ShinYu, the Chief Medical Officer of IGM Biosciences Inc., sale 605 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Chen Daniel ShinYu is holding 116,473 shares at $30,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IGMS

The total capital return value is set at -34.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.85.

Based on IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.78. Total debt to assets is 5.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.04.