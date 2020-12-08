Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Just Got Our Attention

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.68. The company’s stock price has collected 4.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Vornado Realty Trust stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE :VNO) Right Now?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 144.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNO is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Vornado Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.50, which is -$0.13 below the current price. VNO currently public float of 175.51M and currently shorts hold a 8.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNO was 2.35M shares.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO stocks went up by 4.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.41% and a quarterly performance of 14.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for Vornado Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.42% for VNO stocks with a simple moving average of 7.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNO reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for VNO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Sell” to VNO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

VNO Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +33.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.75. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -38.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from Helman William W, who purchase 10,200 shares at the price of $48.74 back on Mar 10. After this action, Helman William W now owns 15,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $497,113 using the latest closing price.

Langer Barry, the EVP – Dev. Co-Head of R.E. of Vornado Realty Trust, sale 4,255 shares at $66.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that Langer Barry is holding 11,966 shares at $283,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.48 for the present operating margin

+75.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at +59.15. The total capital return value is set at 20.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.49. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 131.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 48.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.